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Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBVA

May 04, 2026 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (Symbol: BBVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.97, changing hands as low as $20.70 per share. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BBVA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.015 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.80.

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Also see:
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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