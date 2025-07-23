BancFirst Posts 23% Profit Gain in Q2

Key Points - Earnings per share of $1.85 surpassed the estimate by $0.20, a 12.1% upside surprise.

- Net interest income reached $121.3 million, up 10.4% from the prior year as deposit growth stayed strong.

- Net charge-offs spiked due to a single real estate loan, but credit reserves remain robust and capital ratios high.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF), a leading Oklahoma-based community banking institution, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 17, 2025. The company posted solid growth, with earnings per share of $1.85, beating analyst expectations of $1.65. Revenue for the period came in at $169.3 million, surpassing the forecast of $163.8 million. Net income totaled $62.3 million. These results marked notable improvements from the prior year's quarter on both income and profitability metrics, underlining resilient business growth amid a competitive banking landscape. The quarter was broadly characterized by robust deposit inflows, stable lending margins, and healthy core business trends, though some asset quality indicators and expense growth signaled areas of focus going forward.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.85 $1.65 $1.51 22.5 % Net Interest Income $121.3 million $109.9 million 10.4 % Noninterest Income $48.0 million $43.9 million 9.3 % Net Income $62.3 million $50.6 million 23.1 % Total Assets $14.0 billion $12.7 billion 10.2 %

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

BancFirst operates as a "super community bank", focusing on retail, small business, and commercial banking. Based primarily in Oklahoma, it blends centralized backend operations with decentralized branch-level decision-making. This approach lets local leaders serve their communities directly while maintaining efficiency across the bank.

The company’s key to success has been a strong commitment to community engagement, steady core deposit growth, and disciplined regulatory compliance. BancFirst’s decentralized management gives each branch autonomy to meet local needs. At the same time, operational support and oversight ensure consistency and compliance. Its resilience also depends on a well-capitalized balance sheet, regulatory readiness, and management’s emphasis on both customer service and employee development.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Developments

Performance in the second quarter showed continued organic expansion of the bank’s earning assets, with total assets up to $14.0 billion. Growth was driven largely by increases in deposits, which climbed to $12.1 billion— a $1.04 billion rise from the same period last year. These deposit gains reflect BancFirst's success in strengthening its community relationships and customer loyalty.

Net interest income grew to $121.3 million, propelled by healthy loan balances and prudent asset management. The net interest margin, a key profitability metric indicating the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, stayed nearly flat at 3.75%. This stability stands out, as peer banks have faced margin declines in the current rate environment. Average loan balances saw modest growth, and the ratio of loans to deposits declined, indicating increased funding capacity and liquidity.

Noninterest income, which includes fees and revenue from services like trust administration, insurance commissions, and cash management, rose by 9.3% year over year. Trust revenue climbed to $5.8 million, while insurance commissions reached $7.9 million. Some areas of noninterest income, such as results from equity securities, saw losses reflecting market volatility. Still, growth in services and customer-related fees helped offset these fluctuations.

Noninterest expense increased 3.4% to $88.2 million. The largest part of this increase came from salaries and employee benefits, which rose by $3.2 million, partly due to investments in human capital and the competitive job market. Other notable contributors included higher occupancy costs and a jump in expenses relating to other real estate owned, reflecting one large real estate credit issue that affected net charge-offs. The efficiency ratio, which measures costs as a percentage of revenue, improved to 52.10%. This signals better cost control and operational leverage.

Asset Quality, Capital, and One-Time Events

Asset quality remained generally stable, but net charge-offs increased to $4.7 million, mainly due to a single real estate loan that was moved to other real estate owned status. The allowance for credit losses, essentially a reserve for potential loan losses, declined slightly relative to total loans, standing at 1.19% at the end of the quarter. While nonaccrual loans—loans on which payment is overdue—fell from their year-end level to $49.9 million, this figure is still above that seen a year ago. Key ratios show that reserves provide nearly double the coverage of all nonaccrual loans.

BancFirst’s capital position remained solid, with stockholders’ equity rising to $1.7 billion and tangible book value per share increasing to $46.12. This high level of capital provides a buffer against potential losses and supports future business and regulatory needs. The company maintained a strong dividend, raising its quarterly payout to $0.46 per share from $0.43 the prior year, reflecting a continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

BancFirst continued to invest in both its people and local markets. Salaries and benefits grew as the company prioritized talent retention and development, supporting customer service and reinforcing the community banking model. Operationally, the improved efficiency ratio highlights success in both cost containment and productivity. During the period, BancFirst announced its planned acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma, set to close in the third quarter. This will extend BancFirst’s reach by adding two new communities to its network.

The composition of deposits remained balanced, with increases across demand deposits, interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Sweep accounts, which help customers automatically manage surplus balances, grew modestly to $5.3 billion. This supports liquidity for both the bank and its clients, underscoring customer loyalty and the attractiveness of BancFirst’s product lineup.

BancFirst management offered a cautiously optimistic outlook for the near term. They highlighted expectations for the closing of the American Bank of Oklahoma acquisition, as well as readiness for potential changes in Federal Reserve interest rate policy. The company signaled that it plans to keep a healthy loan loss reserve in place, while closely tracking risks linked to the global economy and geopolitical developments.

No specific quantitative guidance was provided for the upcoming quarters or full-year 2025. Management instead underscored the dynamic and uncertain policy and economic environment facing all banks, noting the need for continued prudent credit management, capital strength, and focus on core deposit growth. The quarterly dividend was raised 7.0% to $0.46 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

