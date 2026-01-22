BancFirst Corporation Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - BancFirst Corporation (BANF) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $59.50 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $56.48 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $181.00 million from $162.94 million last year.

BancFirst Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.50 Mln. vs. $56.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $181.00 Mln vs. $162.94 Mln last year.

