Banc Of California, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Banc of California, Inc. (FPTB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $67.44 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $46.97 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Banc of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.44 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $251.36 million from $235.28 million last year.

Banc of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.44 Mln. vs. $46.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $251.36 Mln vs. $235.28 Mln last year.

