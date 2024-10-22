Banc Of California, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Banc of California, Inc. (BANC):

Earnings: -$1.163 million in Q3 vs. -$33.291 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Banc of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.414 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.1 per share Revenue: $216.723 million in Q3 vs. $174.537 million in the same period last year.

