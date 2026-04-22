Banc Of California, Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Banc of California, Inc. (FPTB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $62.01 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $43.62 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $286.95 million from $266.01 million last year.

Banc of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.01 Mln. vs. $43.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $286.95 Mln vs. $266.01 Mln last year.

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