Bally's (BALY) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Bally's (NYSE:BALY) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $16.58 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.14% from the latest reported closing price of $11.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bally's. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 52.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALY is 1.97%, an increase of 139.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 35,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard General holds 32,481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,360K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 78.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 449.32% over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 64.04% over the last quarter.

Regatta Capital Group holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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