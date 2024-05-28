Ballard Unveils Game-Changing Fuel Cell Engine

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) has released an update.

Ballard Power Systems has introduced its 9th generation FCmove-XD fuel cell engine at the 2024 ACT Expo, promising unparalleled performance in the heavy-duty vehicle sector. This next-gen engine boasts the highest volumetric power density in the industry, with enhanced reliability, efficiency, and a significant reduction in total cost of ownership. The scalable engine design, suitable for multiple heavy-duty applications, is expected to set new industry benchmarks in fuel cell technology and is geared towards manufacturing compliance starting in 2025.

