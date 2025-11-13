Markets
BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Q3 Loss Narrows

November 13, 2025 — 10:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP, BLDP.TO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss from continuing operations $28.1 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $204.5 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Total revenue was $32.5 million in the quarter, up 120% from $14.8 million year-over-year.

Heavy Duty Mobility revenue of $23.4 million, 83% higher year-over-year, driven by bus and rail deliveries to North American and European customers.

"Overall, we had a positive quarter, with year-over-year gains in revenue, gross margin expansion, significant progress in our cost reduction activities, and positive reception of our newest product, the FCmove-SC," said Marty Neese, Ballard President and CEO. "We are seeing sustained interest in bus, rail and material handling, as well as "green shoots" in stationary markets as more low carbon and renewable hydrogen projects pass final investment decision, a key enabler for fuel cell market growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.