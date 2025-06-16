Markets
BALL

Ball To Repurchase Around $250 Mln Of Shares

June 16, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL), an aluminum manufacturing company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Credit Agricole CIB to repurchase around $250 million of its shares in a privately negotiated accelerated stock repurchase program.

The transaction, to be funded by cash on hand and debt, is expected to commence on June 16.  

Daniel W. Fisher, CEO of Ball, said: "This share buyback, which is part of our previously announced planned purchases for the year, enables us to most efficiently deliver on our goal of returning at least $1.5 billion to shareholders by year-end."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.