Ball Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $205 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $179 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $3.603 billion from $3.097 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.603 Bln vs. $3.097 Bln last year.

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