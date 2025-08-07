Markets
BALL

Ball Corp. Commences Public Offering Of $750 Mln Of Sr. Notes

August 07, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) Thursday said it has commenced pubic offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2033.

The company intends to use proceeds from the offering towards repaying outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar and multi-currency revolving credit facilities, and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering of the notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.