Ball Corp. Commences Public Offering Of $750 Mln Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) Thursday said it has commenced pubic offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2033.

The company intends to use proceeds from the offering towards repaying outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar and multi-currency revolving credit facilities, and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering of the notes.

