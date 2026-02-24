Ball (BIT:1BALL) Price Target Increased by 11.17% to 60.36

The average one-year price target for Ball (BIT:1BALL) has been revised to €60.36 / share. This is an increase of 11.17% from the prior estimate of €54.30 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €54.39 to a high of €65.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.37% from the latest reported closing price of €43.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 15.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BALL is 0.14%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 262,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,887K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,887K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BALL by 43.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,933K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BALL by 3.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,874K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BALL by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,963K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BALL by 45.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,882K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares , representing a decrease of 32.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BALL by 90.92% over the last quarter.

