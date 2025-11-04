Ball (BALL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Ball (BALL) reported revenue of $3.38 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Other : $174 million versus $208.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

: $174 million versus $208.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change. Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America : $508 million versus $547.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $508 million versus $547.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America : $1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America : $210 million compared to the $200.4 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $210 million compared to the $200.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable operating earnings- Other : $-6 million versus $38.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-6 million versus $38.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA : $147 million compared to the $132.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $147 million compared to the $132.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America: $80 million versus $74.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Ball performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ball have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

