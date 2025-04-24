Markets

Balfour Beatty Secures $889 Mln Texas Interstate Contract

April 24, 2025 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - London-headquartered international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) on Thursday said it has been awarded a $889 million- or 670-million-pound contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to reconstruct part of Interstate 30 (I-30) through Dallas in Texas.

Balfour Beatty would reconstruct a 3.7-kilometre or 2.3-mile section of the route on the east side of Dallas County. On completion, the scheme would increase the number of general-purpose lanes from six to 12 to improve congestion and connectivity across the city.

In addition, the company would be constructing nine crossings which will link I-30 with the Southern Gateway, the I-35E Lowest Stemmons and The Horseshoe.

Preconstruction would commence in 2026 and is estimated to last five years until completion.

The company had earlier secured a $746 million- or 575-million-pound contract in November 2024 to rebuild part of the Interstate 35 through Austin in Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.