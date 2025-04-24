Balfour Beatty Secures $889 Mln Texas Interstate Contract

(RTTNews) - London-headquartered international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) on Thursday said it has been awarded a $889 million- or 670-million-pound contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to reconstruct part of Interstate 30 (I-30) through Dallas in Texas.

Balfour Beatty would reconstruct a 3.7-kilometre or 2.3-mile section of the route on the east side of Dallas County. On completion, the scheme would increase the number of general-purpose lanes from six to 12 to improve congestion and connectivity across the city.

In addition, the company would be constructing nine crossings which will link I-30 with the Southern Gateway, the I-35E Lowest Stemmons and The Horseshoe.

Preconstruction would commence in 2026 and is estimated to last five years until completion.

The company had earlier secured a $746 million- or 575-million-pound contract in November 2024 to rebuild part of the Interstate 35 through Austin in Texas.

