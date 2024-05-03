Balchem Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Balchem Corp. (BCPC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $29.0 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $22.8 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Balchem Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $239.7 million from $232.5 million last year.

Balchem Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $29.0 Mln. vs. $22.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $239.7 Mln vs. $232.5 Mln last year.

