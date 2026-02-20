Balchem Corp. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Balchem Corp. (BCPC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $39.22 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $33.58 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Balchem Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.34 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $263.62 million from $240.00 million last year.

Balchem Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.22 Mln. vs. $33.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $263.62 Mln vs. $240.00 Mln last year.

