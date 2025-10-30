Balancing Bull and Bear Views

This month our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, focuses on the U.S. market’s 2026 outlook -- on a balance -- between bull and bear views. He’s here with me now.

1. Basically, what’s the 2026 bull story on the U.S. market?



2. On the flip side, what’s the bear story?



3. What are the threats to the bull market outlook?



4. As we get closer to a New Year, do you see one market outlook versus the other playing out?



5. You’ve noted a big tail of projections for a much lower Fed Funds rate, by the end of 2026. That amounts to a de facto ‘hard landing’ recession risk. What’s the story there?



6. What impact might the Federal government shutdown have on this balance between bull and bear views?



7. Does the earnings outlook support one view over the other?



8. Is there an actual balance between the bull and bear views? If so, where does it lie?



9. Stocks you’ve been watching include Robinhood Markets HOOD, Crowdstrike CRWD and Analog Devices ADI.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the U.S. market’s 2026 outlook. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.