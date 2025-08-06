Bakkt To Acquire Approx. 30% Of Shares Of Marusho Hotta

(RTTNews) - Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) has entered into a share purchase agreement with RIZAP Group, Inc. to acquire approximately 30% of the outstanding shares of MarushoHotta Co., a Tokyo-listed company. The acquisition would make Bakkt the largest shareholder of MarushoHotta Co.

Phillip Lord, President of Bakkt International, will become Chief Executive Officer of MarushoHotta Co., and MarushoHotta will include investing in Bitcoin and other digital assets as part of its treasury. Bakkt has acquired the Web domain bitcoin.jp, which will become the new name of MHT.

