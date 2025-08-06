Markets
BKKT

Bakkt To Acquire Approx. 30% Of Shares Of Marusho Hotta

August 06, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) has entered into a share purchase agreement with RIZAP Group, Inc. to acquire approximately 30% of the outstanding shares of MarushoHotta Co., a Tokyo-listed company. The acquisition would make Bakkt the largest shareholder of MarushoHotta Co.

Phillip Lord, President of Bakkt International, will become Chief Executive Officer of MarushoHotta Co., and MarushoHotta will include investing in Bitcoin and other digital assets as part of its treasury. Bakkt has acquired the Web domain bitcoin.jp, which will become the new name of MHT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.