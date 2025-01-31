Baker Hughes a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (BKR)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Baker Hughes Company is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.51% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where BKR makes up 0.16% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Baker Hughes Company is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/11/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BKR, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
BKR operates in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, among companies like Enbridge Inc (ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: FBZ Videos
ROK YTD Return
Institutional Holders of CBEX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.