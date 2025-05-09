Baker Hughes Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Houston-based Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ) develops and deploys advanced technologies to serve companies looking for efficient and reliable solutions. With a market cap of $36 billion , Baker Hughes operates as one of the world's largest oilfield service providers. It operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments.

Baker Hughes has outperformed the broader market over the past year but underperformed in 2025. BKR stock has surged 13.6% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 11.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 9.2% gains over the past year and 3.7% dip in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, BKR stock has notably outperformed the industry-focused iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF’s ( IEZ ) 27.6% plunge over the past year and 17.2% decline in 2025.

Baker Hughes’ stock prices dropped 6.4% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Apr. 22. The company’s orders dropped 1.3% YoY and 13.8% QoQ to $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, its revenues remained mostly flat compared to the year-ago quarter at $6.4 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 1.3%. Furthermore, its operating cash flows dropped 9.6% YoY to $709 million, making investors jittery. However, Baker Hughes’ adjusted EPS for the quarter jumped 18.6% YoY to $0.51, and surpassed the consensus estimates by 8.5%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect BKR to deliver a 4.3% YoY growth in adjusted earnings to $2.45 per share. Meanwhile, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters by notable margins.

Baker Hughes holds a consensus “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 19 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration has remained stable over the past three months.

On Apr. 24, RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained a “ Buy ” rating on BKR, while reducing the price target to $46.

Baker Hughes’ mean price target of $48.62 represents a 34.1% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $57 suggests a staggering 57.2% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.