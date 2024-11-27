Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 582 rigs

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is down 1 from last week to 582 with oil rigs down 2 to 477, gas rigs up 1 to 100 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 5. The U.S. Rig Count is down 43 rigs from last year’s count of 625 with oil rigs down 28, gas rigs down 16 and miscellaneous up 1. The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is unchanged at 13, down 8 year-over-year. The Canada Rig Count is up 4 from last week to 205, with oil rigs up 1 to 134, gas rigs up 3 to 70 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 1. The Canada Rig Count is up 13 from last year’s count of 192 with oil rigs up 12, gas rigs unchanged and miscellaneous rigs up 1.

