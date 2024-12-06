Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count up 7 to 589 rigs

13:00 EST Baker Hughes (BKR) reports U.S. rig count up 7 to 589 rigs
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BKR:
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $50 from $43 at JPMorgan
- Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 582 rigs
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $48 from $45 at Stifel
- Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 583 rigs
- Baker Hughes expands Namibian presence with liquid mud plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.