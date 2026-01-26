Baker Hughes Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on IET Segment Performance

Baker Hughes Company BKR reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of 70 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $7,386 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,056 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $7,364 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

Baker Hughes Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Baker Hughes Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Baker Hughes Company Quote

Segmental Performance

Baker Hughes was reorganized from four to two operating segments — Oilfield Services and Equipment, and Industrial and Energy Technology. The segments became operational on Oct. 1, 2022.

Revenues from the Oilfield Services and Equipment (“OFSE”) unit amounted to $3,572 million, down 8% from the year-ago figure of $3,871 million. The reported figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,608 million.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) from the segment totaled $647 million, down 14% from $755 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to overall lower volume, partially mitigated by structural cost-out initiatives.

Revenues from the Industrial & Energy Technology (“IET”) unit amounted to $3,814 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,492 million. The reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,468 million.

EBITDA from the segment totaled $761 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter’s $639 million, driven by productivity, volume, favorable price and foreign exchange rate (FX) movements.

Costs and Expenses

Baker Hughes recorded total costs and expenses of $6,858 million in the fourth quarter, higher than the year-ago figure of $6,572 million.

Orders

Orders from all business segments amounted to $7.9 billion, up 5% from $7.5 billion recorded a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was $6.9 billion. The increase was driven by increased order intake across both OFSE and IET business segments.

Free Cash Flow

Baker Hughes generated a free cash flow of $1.34 billion compared with $894 million a year ago.

Capex & Balance Sheet

BKR’s net capital expenditure in the fourth quarter was $321 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion. BKR had a long-term debt of $5.4 billion at the end of the reported quarter, with a debt-to-capitalization of 24.3%.

Outlook

Baker Hughes, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), expects IET orders to be roughly in line with 2025 levels, supported by sustained growth in LNG, increased FPSO and gas infrastructure project awards, along with strong power systems demand.

