Baker Hughes Margin Expands Amid Dip

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), a global technology company providing solutions for energy and industrial customers, announced its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 22, 2025. The most significant news from this release was its earnings (non-GAAP) and revenue (GAAP) beat, with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 (versus an expected $0.55) and GAAP revenue of $6.91 billion (compared to an expected $6.63 billion). Net income (GAAP) climbed to $701 million. The company delivered strong margin improvements, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.21 billion (up 7%), despite revenue dipping 3 % from the prior year period. The overall quarter was marked by robust execution in the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment and balanced capital allocation. The company highlighted ongoing market and tariff-related risks.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $0.63 $0.55 $0.57 11% Revenue $6.91 billion $6.63 billion $7.14 billion (3%) Net income $701 million $579 million 21% Adj. EBITDA $1.21 billion $1.13 billion 7% Free cash flow $239 million $106 million 125.5%

Baker Hughes: Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Baker Hughes offers advanced technologies and services for energy and industrial customers, focusing on both traditional oil and gas and emerging energy markets. It operates two main segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE), which provides products and services for oil and gas operations, and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET), which delivers solutions in areas like gas turbines, digital monitoring, and clean energy infrastructure.

In recent years, it has centered its strategy on leading the energy transition, emphasizing low-carbon technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture, digitizing energy infrastructure, and making targeted investments and divestitures to strengthen high-growth areas. Key factors for success include margin improvement, cost control, and capturing demand from data centers, renewable energy, and industrial decarbonization projects.

Q2 Segment Performance and Key Developments

Performance was driven by a sharp contrast between robust IET growth and ongoing OFSE revenue contraction. The IET segment saw GAAP revenue of $3.29 billion, up 5% from the prior year, and achieved an 18% rise in segment EBITDA to $585 million with margin expansion to 17.8 %. Orders in IET reached $3.53 billion, pushing its backlog to a record $31.3 billion. High order activity was fueled by the data center market, with over $550 million in data center-related orders and multi-year contracts for NovaLT turbines—equipment that powers both industrial processes and digital infrastructure.

In IET, momentum also came from orders in new energy areas, such as carbon capture and biogas compression, totaling $1.25 billion year to date. In Gas Technology Services, the company secured more than $350 million of Contractual Services Agreements. Portfolio changes further strengthened the focus on core, high-return businesses: Baker Hughes acquired Continental Disc (pressure management equipment) and sold Precision Sensors for approximately $1.15 billion.

Conversely, OFSE revenue fell to $3.62 billion, down 10% year-over-year, but improved its segment margin to 18.7%. With softness in both Well Construction and Completions, cost management led to resilient margins, and the unit achieved some contract wins in digital services, production chemicals, and field automation.

The period also saw continued investment in technology and sustainability. Digital solutions, like Cordant (for analytics and asset optimization) and Leucipa (AI-driven field production), continued to gain customers. Baker Hughes secured technology partnerships, such as data center MoUs and compressor supply agreements for methane and carbon dioxide reduction in Denmark. The company reported a 28.3 % reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its 2019 baseline and confirmed its commitment to net zero by 2050.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch Next

Management raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance for the IET segment, based on strong backlog and sustained orders. The outlook for OFSE remains more cautious, as market spending conditions are expected to decline, with global upstream oil and gas investment projected down by high-single digits. Segment margins in OFSE are still targeted above 18%, but volatility in oil prices and policy changes could affect the pace of improvement. Expecting a stronger back half in line with past operational patterns.

Forward guidance highlighted possible risks from trade policy and tariffs, with a potential $100–$200 million EBITDA impact across both segments, with just over half attributed to IET. No formal companywide financial guidance was issued, but management provided a framework approach: formal targets for IET, and a cautious path for OFSE, emphasizing ongoing margin protection and operational discipline. Baker Hughes returned $227 million in dividends and $196 million in share repurchases to shareholders; the quarterly dividend was raised 10% year over year to $0.23 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

