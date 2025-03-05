Baker Hughes Joins Frontier in Expanding CCS, Power Projects

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ), a leading energy technology company, and Frontier Infrastructure have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power generation projects in the United States. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing industrial decarbonization efforts, particularly through the development of Frontier’s Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub (SCS Hub) in Wyoming.

BKR Supports Frontier’s Large-Scale CCS Hub

Frontier’s SCS Hub spans nearly 100,000 acres and is one of the largest open-access carbon sequestration assets in the country. The hub is designed to serve industrial emitters and ethanol producers across the Midwest, utilizing a CO2-by-rail strategy. With the issuance of three Class VI permits, drilling activities are underway and the first CO2 injection is expected by the end of 2025.

Baker Hughes will account for critical CCS technologies, including CO2 compression, well design and long-term monitoring solutions. These innovations will help Frontier optimize efficiency and financial certainty as it moves forward with project execution.

BKR’s Gas Turbines to Power Frontier’s Expansion

In addition to CCS, the partnership includes a focus on expanding behind-the-meter power generation. Frontier plans to develop 256 megawatts of gas-fired generation to meet growing energy demands across Wyoming, the Mountain West and Texas. Baker Hughes will supply its NovaLT™ industrial gas turbines, ensuring efficient and flexible power solutions for data centers and industrial customers.

Frontier’s president and co-CEO, Robby Rockey, emphasized the need for scalable, low-carbon solutions, stating that integrating gas-fired power with permanent carbon storage will create reliable energy infrastructure.

BKR Eyes Growth in CCUS and Industrial Decarbonization

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting rising energy demand while advancing decarbonization. With AI-driven industrial expansion fueling power needs, the company sees CCS and gas-fired solutions as key components of a low-carbon energy future.

As Frontier’s projects progress, Baker Hughes expects to receive new orders for its technology solutions. The partnership underscores BKR’s growing presence in the carbon capture, utilization and storage space, aligning with the broader industry push for sustainable energy infrastructure.

