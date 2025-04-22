BAKER HUGHES Earnings Results: $BKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAKER HUGHES ($BKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $6,427,000,000, missing estimates of $6,559,869,836 by $-132,869,836.
BAKER HUGHES Insider Trading Activity
BAKER HUGHES insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,677,610.
- MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190.
- JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,341 shares for an estimated $555,017.
BAKER HUGHES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of BAKER HUGHES stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,576,392 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,843,599
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 4,296,179 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,229,262
- FIL LTD removed 3,472,273 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,432,638
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 3,193,089 shares (+2527.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,980,510
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,633,221 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,014,725
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,623,847 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,630,203
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,561,880 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,088,317
BAKER HUGHES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.
BAKER HUGHES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
BAKER HUGHES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025
- Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
