Baker Hughes Completes Divestiture of Its PCI Unit to Crane

Baker Hughes Company BKR has completed the divestiture of its Precision, Sensors and Instrumentation (PSI) unit to Crane Company CR. The key sensor and instrumentation brands under the PSI unit are Druck, Panametrics and Reuter-Stokes.

On June 9, 2025, BKR announced the deal for the divestiture of its PSI business to Crane for $1.15 billion in cash.

Baker Hughes has divested the entire PSI unit to Crane, with the transaction covering its technology, tools, physical locations and roughly 1,600 employees.

The company’s divestment program is in line with its strategy to focus on asset management, operational efficiency and disciplined investment. Such deals enable BKR to generate cash that can be invested in more profitable businesses while strengthening its balance sheet, increasing investor appeal.

BKR and CR each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Crude oil prices influence BKR’s revenues, as it generates revenues from selling its products and services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. With West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices trailing below $60 per barrel, the business environment of oil and gas exploration and production companies remains under pressure, thereby affecting BKR’s business model.

Two other players in the oil and gas equipment and service Industry are Halliburton Company HAL and Cactus, Inc. WHD. Like Baker Hughes, the business models of Halliburton and Cactus are exposed to crude price volatility. HAL carries a Zacks Rank #3, whereas WHD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

