Baker Hughes Company Reports Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $930 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $402 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $573 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $6.58 billion from $6.42 billion last year.

Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $930 Mln. vs. $402 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $6.58 Bln vs. $6.42 Bln last year.

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