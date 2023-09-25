Baker Hughes (BKR) Unveils Druck Hydrogen Pressure Sensor Tech

Baker Hughes Company BKR introduced its latest hydrogen pressure sensors, signaling its entry into the hydrogen market.

The technology, known as the Druck hydrogen-rated pressure sensors, provides long-term stability while remaining resilient in challenging environments. The hydrogen pressure sensors find utility across diverse applications, such as gas turbines, hydrogen production through electrolysis and hydrogen refueling stations.

Prolonged exposure to hydrogen gas can affect the performance of pressure sensors, particularly due to hydrogen permeation and embrittlement of the isolation diaphragm. Therefore, the design and construction of a hydrogen sensor play a crucial role in preserving accuracy and stability.

Baker Hughes incorporated advanced high-performance barrier coating technology in its latest Druck hydrogen pressure sensors. The innovation serves to shield the sensor element from the corrosive effects of hydrogen, delivering customers an industry-leading minimum operational lifespan of five years, even under varying pressure conditions.

Hydrogen plays a pivotal role in the shift toward a more sustainable future. However, it poses infrastructure and equipment challenges, primarily related to hydrogen embrittlement. Baker Hughes’ introduction of cutting-edge hydrogen technology empowers customers to benefit from a pressure sensor capable of enduring demanding hydrogen environments over the long haul. Simultaneously, it offers elevated levels of precision and dependability.

Druck, using its previous experience with the UNIK5000 family and the very accurate RPS/DPS8000 Series, created two sets of hydrogen pressure sensors. These sensors can measure pressure from very little (700 millibars or 10.2 pounds per square inch) to extremely high (700 bars or 10,000 pounds per square inch).

Baker Hughes will showcase these Druck hydrogen pressure sensors at the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Bremen, Germany.

Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 29.8% compared with the industry’s 29% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

