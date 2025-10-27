Baker Hughes (BKR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Baker Hughes (BKR) reported revenue of $7.01 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +11.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology : $4.14 billion versus $3.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.14 billion versus $3.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Orders - Total : $8.21 billion versus $6.55 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.21 billion versus $6.55 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Orders - Oilfield Services & Equipment : $4.07 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.07 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Orders - Climate Technology Solutions : $253 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $286.63 million.

: $253 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $286.63 million. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International : $2.66 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.

: $2.66 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America : $980 million versus $948.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $980 million versus $948.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa : $599 million compared to the $646.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.8% year over year.

: $599 million compared to the $646.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.8% year over year. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment : $3.64 billion versus $3.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $3.64 billion versus $3.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology : $3.37 billion compared to the $3.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $3.37 billion compared to the $3.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenue- Gas Technology Services : $803 million compared to the $766.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

: $803 million compared to the $766.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenue- Climate Technology Solutions: $84 million versus $195.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56% change.

Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Baker Hughes have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

