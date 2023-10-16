Baker Hughes (BKR) Completes Well Testing for Wells2Watts

Baker Hughes Company BKR carried out well testing for a geothermal energy consortium, Wells2Watts.

The well will serve as a platform for simulating geothermal flow testing, expediting technology advancement and enabling the commercialization of geothermal energy as a consistent, baseline energy source.

Launched in December 2022, the Wells2Watts geothermal consortium focuses on retrofitting end-of-life wells for producing geothermal energy and renewable power.

In 2023, the test well underwent refurbishment with the backing of Wells2Watts consortium partners and technology providers. It will replicate a range of subsurface geothermal conditions, assess diverse well setups, confirm the accuracy of engineering performance models and enable field testing initiatives.

Baker Hughes is committed to providing accessible and cost-effective energy solutions to meet the increasing demand for geothermal energy. The partnership with Wells2Watts represents a crucial milestone in the advancement and deployment of geothermal energy.

The consortium intends to identify a pilot location to apply the insights gathered from the geothermal test well in 2024. The pilot project will provide valuable data regarding scalability, and the potential use of existing oil and gas infrastructure. Future testing may involve system improvements and new working fluids, such as supercritical carbon dioxide, within the well.

The consortium’s endeavors are focused on unlocking the potential of geothermal resources and making a meaningful contribution to a sustainable and reliable energy source for the future.

Based in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers. The company boasts a robust liquidity position, with a cash balance of $2.8 billion, more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of $0.8 billion. This underscores the company's strong financial liquidity.

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

