Baker Hughes (BKR) Up 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Baker Hughes (BKR). Shares have added about 13.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Baker Hughes due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Baker Hughes Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Baker Hughes reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of 70 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $7,386 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,056 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $7,364 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by solid performance from BKR’s Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

Segmental Performance

Baker Hughes was reorganized from four to two operating segments — Oilfield Services and Equipment, and Industrial and Energy Technology. The segments became operational on Oct. 1, 2022.

Revenues from the Oilfield Services and Equipment (“OFSE”) unit amounted to $3,572 million, down 8% from the year-ago figure of $3,871 million. The reported figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,608 million.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) from the segment totaled $647 million, down 14% from $755 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to overall lower volume, partially mitigated by structural cost-out initiatives.

Revenues from the Industrial & Energy Technology (“IET”) unit amounted to $3,814 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,492 million. The reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,468 million.

EBITDA from the segment totaled $761 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter’s $639 million, driven by productivity, volume, favorable price and foreign exchange rate (FX) movements.

Costs and Expenses

Baker Hughes recorded total costs and expenses of $6,858 million in the fourth quarter, higher than the year-ago figure of $6,572 million.

Orders

Orders from all business segments amounted to $7.9 billion, up 5% from $7.5 billion recorded a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was $6.9 billion. The increase was driven by increased order intake across both OFSE and IET business segments.

Free Cash Flow

Baker Hughes generated a free cash flow of $1.34 billion compared with $894 million a year ago.

Capex & Balance Sheet

BKR’s net capital expenditure in the fourth quarter was $321 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion. BKR had a long-term debt of $5.4 billion at the end of the reported quarter, with a debt-to-capitalization of 24.3%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Baker Hughes has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Baker Hughes has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Baker Hughes belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Halliburton (HAL), has gained 3.2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Halliburton reported revenues of $5.66 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.8%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares with $0.70 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Halliburton is expected to post earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating a change of -13.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.6% over the last 30 days.

Halliburton has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

