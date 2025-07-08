Baker Hughes and Evida Partner to Advance CO2 Transport in Denmark

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ), a leading energy technology company, has joined forces with Denmark’s state-owned gas distributor Evida to develop and scale CO2 transport solutions across Denmark, per an Offshore Energyreport. The strategic partnership is aimed at supporting the country’s carbon reduction ambitions through reliable, efficient and safe CO2 infrastructure.

BKR-Evida Deal Combines Complementary Strengths

Signed in April, the collaboration merges Baker Hughes’ expertise in CO2 process equipment with Evida CO2’s capabilities in CO2 pipeline transport. The partnership will focus on creating scalable solutions for CO2 emitters in Denmark, leveraging Evida’s 40-year legacy in gas network operations and Baker Hughes’ industry-leading technology.

Henrik Jensen, chief commercial officer at Evida, highlighted Baker Hughes’ strong position as a leading manufacturer of CO2 process equipment and emphasized that the company’s experience and technical expertise make it a highly suitable partner for advancing Denmark’s CO2 transport infrastructure.

Evida Lays Groundwork for First CO2 Pipeline Connections

Evida CO2, the subsidiary leading the effort, is already preparing for the first pipeline connections in line with the Danish government’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) tender timelines. The goal is to create a cost-effective, reliable network linking CO2 emitters with storage facilities.

Jensen noted that Evida CO2 is working to develop a safe and reliable CO2 pipeline infrastructure designed to support the entire value chain of CO2 capture, transport and storage.

Denmark’s Growing CCS Market Sees Momentum

The collaboration comes as Denmark accelerates its CCS ambitions. The country issued its first-ever CO2 storage permit in late 2022 to INEOS E&P and Wintershall Dea for the Greensand Pilot Injection Project, with the first CO2 injection into the North Sea completed in March 2023.

In May 2025, the Danish Energy Agency prequalified 10 companies for its CCS funding initiative. Final bids are due by Dec. 17, 2025, with contracts expected to be awarded in April 2026.

As Denmark advances with its large-scale decarbonization efforts, the Baker Hughes–Evida partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in establishing the CO2 transport backbone required to meet national and regional climate targets.

