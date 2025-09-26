Baiya International To Buy Starfish

(RTTNews) - Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA), a human resource solutions provider, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to buy Dubai-based Starfish Technology-Fze. Baiya will acquire Starfish and its flagship platform, UpTop.Meme, a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB chain to provide on-chain liquidity services for crypto-native digital assets, tokenized U.S. equities, and digital bonds.

Under the terms, Baiya will issue 2.320 million newly-issued class A shares in exchange for all of Starfish's outstanding equity. The equity transfer process has already commenced and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Siyu Yang, CEO of Baiya, said: "The acquisition of UpTop not only consolidates the foundation we have built, but also brings new innovation capabilities to our vision of creating a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem. By integrating UpTop's talented team and technological expertise, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on the opportunities in blockchain and asset tokenization, strengthen our competitive edge, and drive sustainable long-term growth."

