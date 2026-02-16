Baird Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo is $103.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.30 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of $86.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo is 86,758MM, an increase of 8.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC is 0.59%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 2,810,529K shares. The put/call ratio of WFC is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 130,851K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,184K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104,617K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,861K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 0.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92,369K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,385K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 82,414K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,696K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 72,383K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,602K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 43.60% over the last quarter.

