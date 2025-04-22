Baird Upgrades Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Verra Mobility (NasdaqCM:VRRM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.33% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verra Mobility is $29.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 41.33% from its latest reported closing price of $20.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verra Mobility is 852MM, a decrease of 3.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRRM is 0.27%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 208,731K shares. The put/call ratio of VRRM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,633K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,112K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,274K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,536K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares , representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 88.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,357K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 84.75% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,079K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by its customers and the constituencies they serve. Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

