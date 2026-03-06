Baird Upgrades Union Pacific (UNP)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.55% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is $270.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $218.60 to a high of $309.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from its latest reported closing price of $254.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 26,485MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an decrease of 714 owner(s) or 19.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.39%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 531,915K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 20,136K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,481K shares , representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 87.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,361K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,064K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 48.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,378K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,988K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,458K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,861K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 88.16% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,981K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,713K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.