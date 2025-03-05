Baird Upgrades Truist Financial (TFC)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $53.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.28 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of $43.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 26,237MM, an increase of 129.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.30%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 1,210,506K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 90,618K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,905K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 48,327K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,611K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,676K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,499K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38,237K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,956K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,935K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,072K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.