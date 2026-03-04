Baird Upgrades RPM International (RPM)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.28% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $129.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.28% from its latest reported closing price of $108.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is 8,018MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07, an increase of 10.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an decrease of 370 owner(s) or 28.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.13%, an increase of 40.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.05% to 108,400K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,763K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,105K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,470K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,327K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 52.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,522K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares , representing a decrease of 16.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 60.88% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

