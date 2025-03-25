Baird Upgrades Pentair (PNR)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.58% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pentair is $116.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.58% from its latest reported closing price of $89.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,376MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.21%, an increase of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 168,963K shares. The put/call ratio of PNR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,166K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,062K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,619K shares , representing a decrease of 50.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,691K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,473K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,380K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares , representing a decrease of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 95.82% over the last quarter.

Pentair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

