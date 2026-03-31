Baird Upgrades Novanta (NOVTU)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Novanta (NasdaqGS:NOVTU) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Novanta is $68.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.54 to a high of $77.53. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from its latest reported closing price of $51.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Novanta is 1,064MM, an increase of 8.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 779K shares.

Walleye Capital holds 750K shares.

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 700K shares.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 662K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 620K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.