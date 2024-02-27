Baird Upgrades Itron (ITRI)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Itron (NasdaqGS:ITRI) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Itron is 81.19. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of 91.46.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 2,129MM, a decrease of 2.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 48,978K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,043K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,942K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing a decrease of 28.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 94.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,414K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,211K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 90.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,170K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Itron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

