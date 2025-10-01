Baird Upgrades Herc Holdings (HRI)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is $153.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.76% from its latest reported closing price of $120.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 3,758MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.21%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.38% to 41,352K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,710K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,843K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,774K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,759K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 10.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,351K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 12.46% over the last quarter.

