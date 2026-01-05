Baird Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Heartland Express (NasdaqGS:HTLD) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.96% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Heartland Express is $8.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.96% from its latest reported closing price of $9.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heartland Express is 1,548MM, an increase of 78.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTLD is 0.07%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.82% to 47,293K shares. The put/call ratio of HTLD is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,594K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Gate City Capital Management holds 2,025K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 2.64% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,537K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,234K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.