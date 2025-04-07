Baird Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (LSE:0IM1)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Fifth Third Bancorp (LSE:0IM1) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is 49.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.82 GBX to a high of 58.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.18% from its latest reported closing price of 33.81 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp is 9,508MM, an increase of 19.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IM1 is 0.21%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 716,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 33,701K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,202K shares , representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,721K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,816K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,147K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,777K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21,587K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,774K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 21.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,972K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 4.53% over the last quarter.

