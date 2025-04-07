Baird Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Fifth Third Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FITB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.01% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is $50.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.38 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 47.01% from its latest reported closing price of $34.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp is 9,867MM, an increase of 24.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITB is 0.21%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 716,162K shares. The put/call ratio of FITB is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 33,701K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,202K shares , representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,721K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,816K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,147K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,777K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21,587K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,774K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 21.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,972K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.