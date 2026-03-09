Baird Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.70% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $73.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.70% from its latest reported closing price of $58.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is 9,790MM, an increase of 28.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is an decrease of 421 owner(s) or 26.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.18%, an increase of 24.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.85% to 466,248K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,887K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,290K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,734K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,065K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 7.99% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 22,694K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,134K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,361K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,329K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 43.17% over the last quarter.

