Baird Upgrades Badger Meter (BMI)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.08% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is $183.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $137.36 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.08% from its latest reported closing price of $145.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 647MM, a decrease of 29.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an decrease of 397 owner(s) or 43.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.11%, an increase of 61.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.69% to 29,434K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 766K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing a decrease of 26.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 754K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 36.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 713K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 47.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 65.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 508K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 7.34% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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