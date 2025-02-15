Baird Upgrades Airbnb (WBAG:ABNB)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (WBAG:ABNB) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.31%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 393,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,549K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,555K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 12,526K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,524K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,331K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,967K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,005K shares , representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 10,026K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,816K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 50.13% over the last quarter.

